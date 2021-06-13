Spoonhunt's First CD Releases
Like the notorious London buses, with musician-run independent record labels, you wait ages for one to arrive and then two come along together. Just as punters were welcoming N.O. Moore's new dx/dy label, along comes the first batch of releases on bassist Dominic Lash's charmingly-named Spoonhunt label. To be fair, Spoonhunt is not totally new. Since April 2015, it has been issuing downloadable recordings via Bandcamp. The label's first three CD releases were recorded live at London's Café Oto. Spoonhunt and dx/dy both have impressive, eye-catching cover art. So far, each label's proprietor appears on all of their releases in a variety of settings.www.allaboutjazz.com