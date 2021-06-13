Spoonhunt's First CD Releases

NATCHITOCHES – Andrej Kurti, professor of violin, viola and chamber orchestra at Northwestern State University, has recorded a CD of some of the most challenging and beloved compositions for violin. “24 Caprices” features Nicolo Paganini’s “Twenty-Four Caprices for Solo Violin, op. 1,” which was recorded live in a concert Kurti performed at NSU in October 2019. Final production of the project was delayed by COVID-19. “I’m so very excited about this new CD,” Kurti said. “Huge ‘Thank You’ goes to producer and president of Blue Griffin Recordings, Dr. Sergei Kvitko for putting his genius – and patience – to this project. Another thank you goes to my amazing wife Sofiko Tchetchelashvili for her love, support and advice. Finally, thank you to my friends and colleagues for their creativity and continuous support – Eleonora Machado, Dr. John Dunn, Leslie Gruesbeck, Scott Burrell and Dr. Masahito Kuroda.”