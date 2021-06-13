Julian Siegel Jazz Orchestra: Tales From The Jacquard

Somewhere in John Cheever’s letters or perhaps in his diaries or perhaps simply in his dialog, he remarked that writing was not a aggressive sport. No different artwork is, both, and so I’m not certain tips on how to describe an evening in January of 2020 once I heard the guitarist Julian Lage on the Village Vanguard together with his trio, which incorporates Jorge Roeder on bass and Dave King on drums. I needed to say it was the most effective evening of music I had ever been current for, which is what I left the Vanguard considering; then I remembered Cheever. Nevertheless, the feel of that evening—its coherence, its moments of exhilaration and refined audacity, its shocking juxtapositions and its episodes of transcendent engagement—has returned many instances to my thoughts. I’ve wished that somebody had made a recording of it, however as far as I do know nobody did.