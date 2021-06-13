Working toward Dollywood: Mercer boy raises trip money with lemonade

Jayden Barnes smiles next to Trooper J.R. Tupper with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment recently. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

PRINCETON — Ten-year-old Jayden Barnes wanted to go to Dollywood, but he didn’t want his hardworking mother to pay for it. He solved the problem by setting up a classic summertime way to earn money: a lemonade stand.

Jayden set up his lemonade under a Mercer Street awning Thursday just in time for a sudden rain shower, so he went into the Appalachian Coffee House with his mother, Ashley Hylton, and talked about his business venture.

“Because I want to make my own money instead of selling my mom’s,” he replied when asked why he went into business. “And she works really hard and I want to make my own money. I’m going to Dollywood, and I want to save my money for that.”

Hylton was happy to see her son working hard to raise his own money.

“I’m proud of him,” she said. “Most kids his age don’t want to do something like this.”

Selling two types of lemonade along with snacks, Jayden set up his stand last Monday. He got a better response than he had expected; in fact, he estimated that he had served about 500 people as of Thursday. He had picked his location carefully.

“Because it’s a busy road,” Jayden said. “If people are driving by and they’re thirsty, they can stop and get some lemonade.”

Jayden believes in good customer service, so he greets his patrons politely and asks them if they want ice with their lemonade.

“Then I say, ‘Have a nice day,” and they say, ‘You, too,’” he said.

Jayden doesn’t make everybody pay for lemonade. Members of his family don’t have to pay, and neither do the men and women of law enforcement.

“Well, because they protect and serve our cities, and I think I should give back to them for helping us,” Jayden said.

And he added that he wants to become a state trooper when he grows up.

The law enforcement community learned about Jayden’s show of respect at his lemonade stand when Deputy D. Calloway with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department put the stand on Snapchat. One of Calloway’s friends, Susan Maninga of Princeton, saw the post and shared it on her Facebook page. She stopped Thursday to visit Jayden, and she had something for him.

“I came down to see you the other day and I put you on my Facebook, and never in a million years did I think it would be shared as many times as it was, and people begged me to set up a cash app and I did, and in two days they sent you $115, so here you go.” She handed him some cash. “And $50 of it came from the Sevierville Police Department in the Pigeon Forge area. They saw what you were doing and they wanted to give you that. It’s $115 for your trip.”

“Thanks,” Jayden replied.

“You are very welcome. You keep up the good work.”

Maninga remembered raising money for a trip when she was a teenager.

“When I was 16 and in high school, I wanted to go on a trip to New York (City) with the school and my mom was a single parent,” she recalled. “We really didn’t have a lot, so I said, ‘I’m going to make my own money for that,’ and 21 years later I’m still my same job I started at when I was 16. So you’re not old enough to get a job yet, but you showed perseverance and wanted to do something, so I felt like I needed to do something for you. Keep up the good work, buddy.”

“Thank you,” Jayden said.

Hylton said they were planning to head for Pigeon Forge and Dollywood on Friday. Some local people there had donated some tickets so Jayden could use his earnings as spending money.

Jayden went back to work as the rain receded. Trooper J.R. Tupper with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment stopped by for some lemonade. Tupper said that as a small business owner, he admired what Jayden was doing and appreciated his gesture to the law enforcement community.

And Jayden said “it would be cool” if he met Dolly Parton.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com