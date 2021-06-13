50 best dog walks in the UK, all on a helpful interactive map

Wales is known for its vibrant cultural scene. You can explore its rich history by visiting its one too many castles and fortifications. Do visit the majestic Cardiff Castle, which features several intact sections that have been around for over a thousand years. If you love the outdoors, you will undoubtedly enjoy a trip to this scenic country. It has breathtaking, expansive landscapes and parks, such as Brecon Beacons National Park, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and Snowdonia National Park, to name but a few. Along Wales Coast Path, you will find many of the country’s finest, award-winning beaches. For an amazing experience, check out these top hotels with a view of sea in Wales.