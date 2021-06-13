50 best dog walks in the UK, all on a helpful interactive map

Greenwich Meridian Trail, East Sussex to east Yorkshire. The Greenwich Meridian Trail isn’t just a walk, it’s a hemisphere-straddling adventure. It follows the course of zero-degrees longitude from the Meridian Monument in Peacehaven, East Sussex, to Sand le Mere in East Yorkshire (where a meridian marker was placed in 1999 but, such is the rampant rate of coastal erosion, fell down in 2003). While dedicated to the historic navigational line, the trail wiggles to take in the most attractive countryside, slicing through the South Downs, North Downs, Greenwich, Epping Forest, the Lea Valley, rural Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, the Fens, the Lincolnshire Wolds and the Humber estuary.