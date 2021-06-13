Phillip Nussbaum, 67, of Iowa City, passed away unexpectedly at home May 15, 2021. To celebrate his life and memory, a memorial gathering for Phil's family and friends will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, where a brief memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Instead of flowers and plants, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to his wife Martha to be placed in an educational fund that has been established for his daughter Kathryn.