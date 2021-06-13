Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

The finale of a four-game series will take place at the Anaheim Stadium between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. The Detroit Tigers were defeated at the first three games and now drop to last place at the AL Central Standings at 29-42, 14 games behind the division leader Chicago White Sox. The win brings the Los Angeles Angels’ record to 36-35 which is still in the middle-of-the-pack in the AL West Division, 7 ½ games behind the division leader Oakland Athletics.