FRED ABRAHAM: Frankly, Iowa is not welcoming

In my 27 years as head of the economics department at University of Northern Iowa, I was frequently called upon to hire faculty for the department. The university has a well-defined and extensive hiring policy. A search committee is formed, the members receive training in appropriate practices, a job description is developed that requires approval at many levels, advertising is extensive, applications are carefully reviewed, the pool is narrowed down, candidates carefully interviewed, recommendations made that require the OK from many offices on campus, and finally an offer is made. This process is involved but fair because the university wants to be transparent, inclusive, and open as it seeks to hire the best people.