EARTH LADY: Long live 'Elvis,' the Eastern King Snake

The Eastern King Snake that is indigenous to the area plays an important role in the balance of nature. Courtesy

As the citizens of Tupelo celebrate the Elvis Festival this weekend, it is with great pleasure that the Earth Lady can report a recent Elvis sighting. However, this sighting was not of the King of Rock ‘n Roll but was of an Eastern King Snake nicknamed “Elvis.”

For a few decades now, a large king snake, a descendant of the first “Elvis” king snake, has faithfully patrolled the same wooded hillside in north Tupelo. “Elvis, the First” was approximately 6 feet long and was without a doubt the king of the hill. When interlopers invaded his domain, either out of curiosity or goodwill, “Elvis” would frequently come to visit. He liked to bask in the sun on the porches and doorsteps. An encounter with “Elvis” was always rather startling – sometimes there was a whole lot of shaking going on – but with a little encouragement this mild-mannered snake would slowly and gracefully slither away. Unfortunately, “Elvis the First” met an untimely demise. He was run over by a departing car, but he must have had a love me tender relationship, because his progeny still roam the hillside.

The Eastern King Snake is a shiny, black snake with a chain-like pattern of white or yellow bars, and its belly is mottled with white or yellow patches. This species is usually about 3 to 4 feet long, but can reach a length of 6 to 7 feet.

This snake that is indigenous to the area plays an important role in the balance of nature. As a predator, it constricts its prey and feeds on rodents, frogs, other snakes, and unfortunately birds, which is difficult for a birdwatcher to tolerate, but such is nature’s way. If threatened by humans, a king snake will bite and may release a foul musk smell. (Just be glad you are not a mouse.) It is interesting that king snakes are immune to the venom of pit vipers, such as copper heads, cottonmouths and rattlesnakes. One does not have to be a herpetologist to appreciate this species. With a little knowledge, even individuals who have snake phobias will tolerate a king snake, since it preys on poisonous snakes.

The Eastern King Snake is usually rather docile and is frequently seen during the day, especially mid-morning or late afternoon. In the hot summer months in Mississippi, it is usually nocturnal. When not on the prowl, this snake will take refuge under boards or logs. The “Elvis” that lives in this neighborhood curls up in the woodpile. Because this snake is mild-mannered, it is popular in the pet trade. Even though Eastern King Snakes seem rather formidable, they frequently fall prey to hawks, owls coyotes and, of course, humans who think the only good snake is a dead snake.

Unfortunately, in many parts of the country, this once common snake has become a species of concern. This decline is primarily due to habitat loss as a result of urbanization and agriculture, but fire ants, capture for the pet trade, and road mortality have also contributed to the decline.

At the end of every Elvis concert, the announcer would tell the hysterical fans “Elvis has left the building.” Oh, how we miss Elvis! Fortunately, “Elvis” the Eastern King Snake is content to roam his bucolic setting. Long live the king!