Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

EARTH LADY: Long live 'Elvis,' the Eastern King Snake

By Ginna Parsons
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrBum_0aSqLVe100
The Eastern King Snake that is indigenous to the area plays an important role in the balance of nature. Courtesy

As the citizens of Tupelo celebrate the Elvis Festival this weekend, it is with great pleasure that the Earth Lady can report a recent Elvis sighting. However, this sighting was not of the King of Rock ‘n Roll but was of an Eastern King Snake nicknamed “Elvis.”

For a few decades now, a large king snake, a descendant of the first “Elvis” king snake, has faithfully patrolled the same wooded hillside in north Tupelo. “Elvis, the First” was approximately 6 feet long and was without a doubt the king of the hill. When interlopers invaded his domain, either out of curiosity or goodwill, “Elvis” would frequently come to visit. He liked to bask in the sun on the porches and doorsteps. An encounter with “Elvis” was always rather startling – sometimes there was a whole lot of shaking going on – but with a little encouragement this mild-mannered snake would slowly and gracefully slither away. Unfortunately, “Elvis the First” met an untimely demise. He was run over by a departing car, but he must have had a love me tender relationship, because his progeny still roam the hillside.

The Eastern King Snake is a shiny, black snake with a chain-like pattern of white or yellow bars, and its belly is mottled with white or yellow patches. This species is usually about 3 to 4 feet long, but can reach a length of 6 to 7 feet.

This snake that is indigenous to the area plays an important role in the balance of nature. As a predator, it constricts its prey and feeds on rodents, frogs, other snakes, and unfortunately birds, which is difficult for a birdwatcher to tolerate, but such is nature’s way. If threatened by humans, a king snake will bite and may release a foul musk smell. (Just be glad you are not a mouse.) It is interesting that king snakes are immune to the venom of pit vipers, such as copper heads, cottonmouths and rattlesnakes. One does not have to be a herpetologist to appreciate this species. With a little knowledge, even individuals who have snake phobias will tolerate a king snake, since it preys on poisonous snakes.

The Eastern King Snake is usually rather docile and is frequently seen during the day, especially mid-morning or late afternoon. In the hot summer months in Mississippi, it is usually nocturnal. When not on the prowl, this snake will take refuge under boards or logs. The “Elvis” that lives in this neighborhood curls up in the woodpile. Because this snake is mild-mannered, it is popular in the pet trade. Even though Eastern King Snakes seem rather formidable, they frequently fall prey to hawks, owls coyotes and, of course, humans who think the only good snake is a dead snake.

Unfortunately, in many parts of the country, this once common snake has become a species of concern. This decline is primarily due to habitat loss as a result of urbanization and agriculture, but fire ants, capture for the pet trade, and road mortality have also contributed to the decline.

At the end of every Elvis concert, the announcer would tell the hysterical fans “Elvis has left the building.” Oh, how we miss Elvis! Fortunately, “Elvis” the Eastern King Snake is content to roam his bucolic setting. Long live the king!

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
4K+
Followers
289
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Tupelo, MS
Lifestyle
Tupelo, MS
Pets & Animals
City
Tupelo, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snakes#King Snake#Snake Venom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
IndustryFOXBusiness

FDA approved Biogen Alzheimer’s drug despite some staff concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first new Alzheimer’s drug in decades over the objection of agency statisticians who said there was insufficient evidence to support approval, according to newly released internal memos. In the internal memos released Tuesday, FDA officials discussed whether to approve the drug from...