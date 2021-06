Breaking down some of the trailers from todays Summer Games Fest. Summer is here and so is E3 ... sort of. To start off the event, the Dorito pope himself, Geoff Keighley, hosted the Summer Games Fest. During this 90+ minute livestream, dozens of game trailers were shown including the highly anticipated release date for Elden Ring. In the video below Nick breaks down the 8 most important trailers and gives you all the information you need (spoiler alert, most of them have vague release dates). You can read our article detailing every game announced today here.