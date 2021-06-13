Cancel
Tippecanoe County, IN

2 people injured in West Lafayette shooting

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday evening, injuring 2 people. Tippecanoe County dispatch says officers were called to the 2200 block of Lucia Lane on report of 10 to 15 gun shots heard with a visible crowd of people fleeing the area. Shortly after the initial call, dispatch received approximately 50 calls stating shots had been fired and that a person was shot at this location.

