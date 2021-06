Fitting shoes can be a tricky thing. Especially when having to do it online only and not being able to first try something on. And on top of that, when you want to try and buy shoes from different countries that have different ideas of what size is or what a shoe width translates to. And the icing on the cake is the so-called universal size guide, which again, is simply one version of the interpretation or idea of size and width. It’s not a rule, nor a fact, nor anything that should dictate anything but rather simply initially guide you. The reason is that everyone’s idea of size is different. Because at the end of the day, it is all quite subjective really. So let’s break it down.