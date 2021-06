As a country with a population of around 11.5 million, Belgium have certainly punched above their weight in world football for much of the last decade. Ahead of Euro 2020 they sit atop the world rankings, and while there is a fear that the ‘Golden Generation’ of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku may have its last genuine chance to win a major world prize in the next couple of years, fellow squad member Jeremy Doku offers evidence that the small nation is still producing footballers with outstanding potential.