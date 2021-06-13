We've always loved aliens — Here's where to celebrate them in Pennsylvania
Intelligent beings from another world have been a subject of human curiosity since man first looked up at the stars. Early humans looked up at the heavenly bodies in the night sky and saw gods, ancestors, omens and aliens. Even the word "Martian" dates back to 1877, when Asaph Hall discovered Mars' two moons. In that same year Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli thought he saw channels or canals on the Martian surface through his telescope and proclaimed there were cities all over the red planet.www.goerie.com