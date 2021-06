Coach, thank you for giving us the opportunity to experience your first four years as the head men’s basketball coach at Duke University. You arrived at Duke a few months before we arrived on campus. Four years later, most of us received an undergraduate degree from Duke and you were left with a record of 62 wins and 57 losses. It has been well chronicled that your job was in jeopardy, especially at the end of the 1982-83 season when the ledger was 38-47. But we want you to know we, as a class, hung in there with you, right alongside Tom Butters, President Sanford and many others.