Deontay Wilder says he’s coming to meet Tyson Fury with ill intentions on July 24. The former heavyweight champion is set to meet his rival for a third time next month after an arbitrator ruled he was entitled to a contracted rematch. Since his defeat to Fury last year, Wilder has made no bones about how personal the affair is, accusing the ‘Gypsy King’ of nearly every conspiracy theory in the book to cheat his way to victory.