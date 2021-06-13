Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Phoenix down United, keep NBL semi series alive

By ESPN staff
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth East Melbourne Phoenix have turned the tables on NBL championship favourites Melbourne United by powering home for a 90-79 victory in game two of their semi-final series. Stinging from a big loss in Friday night's opening game, the Phoenix rose to the occasion at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on...

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Creek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbl#Melbourne United#Nba#Nbl#Espn Love Basketball#Australian#App#Google Play Store#Download Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
News Break
Google
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsESPN

Melbourne United crush rivals Phoenix in NBL to take series lead

Melbourne United have demonstrated why they're title favourites with a crushing 96-78 victory over South East Melbourne Phoenix in the opening match of their NBL semi-final series. With Melbourne's COVID restrictions forcing the all-Victorian playoff series to be scheduled at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, United made themselves at home by...
Sportstriathlonmagazine.ca

Kretz keeps Olympic hopes alive with fifth-place finish in Huatulco

In the final women’s Olympic qualifying event for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, Canadaa’s 2016 Rio competitor Amelie Kretz kept her hopes up for another Olympic appearance with a fifth-place finish at the World Triathlon Cup Huatulco race in Mexico. Two other Canadian competitors, Dominika Jamnicky and Emy Legault finished 10th and 13th.
SportsESPN

Perth Wildcats level Illawarra Hawks NBL finals series

The Perth Wildcats have kept their hopes of a third straight NBL championship alive with a stunning second-half performance to defeat the Illawarra Hawks 79-71. Needing to win on the road in order to avoid elimination from the postseason, Perth produced something special at WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday to send the semi-final series to a deciding third game at RAC Arena on Monday night.
NBAwopular.com

Suns Vs. Nuggets Score, Takeaways: Chris Paul, Phoenix Take Down Denver In Game 3 Of Series - Cbssports.com

Suns vs. Nuggets score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Phoenix take down Denver in Game 3 of series CBSSports.comChris Paul Game 3 Postgame Press Conference | #NBAPlayoffs NBAReliving that magical day in 1993 when the Phoenix Suns made the city rise AZCentral.comPhoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets | Full Game Highlights NBA on ESPNCelebrities, high ticket prices reveal the Suns have arrived KOLDView Full Coverage on Google News.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns are keeping Jokic from his Nuggets

Coming off a game where Nikola Jokic had a 32-20-10 triple-double the Phoenix Suns should feel good about the gameplans that have been used to defend him in this series. While this series is not over, the fact that the execution has been at such a high level should instill confidence in the team and for fans going forward.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Amed Rosario: Keeps streak alive with four hits

Rosario went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over Seattle. Rosario created havoc near the top of the order and aside from pacing Cleveland in hits, he also extended his hitting streak to five contests -- a span in which he's recorded three multi-hit appearances. The shortstop is hitting .400 with one homer, four RBI, 10 runs scored and a .986 OPS across 31 plate appearances in June.
NHLchatsports.com

Carolina Hurricanes: Keys to Keeping Series Alive in Game 5

Jun 5, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The Carolina Hurricanes find...
NBAPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Chris Paul Leads Phoenix Suns to Western Conference Semi Sweep

For a moment, as he broke into the open court all alone, it looked like Chris Paul was thinking about dunking it. It would've been an emphatic final statement on the series, the play to cap off the complete dominance his Phoenix Suns showed over the Denver Nuggets throughout. But...
SportsESPN

United edge plucky Perth in NBL GF game 1

Title favourites Melbourne United rode the hot hand of Chris Goulding to draw first blood in the NBL grand final series with a tense 73-70 victory over a shorthanded Perth Wildcats on Friday night. The minor premiers, who finished three games ahead of second-placed Wildcats in the regular season, overcame...
SportsESPN

Key Wildcats pair Norton and Travers OK for NBL Grand Final series

Perth Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson is confident Mitch Norton and Luke Travers will be able shake off minor niggles in time to front up to Melbourne United in the Grand Final series opener at RAC Arena. Norton has been battling a hip injury in recent weeks, while Travers pulled up...
NBAWNCY

Bucks edge Nets, keep hopes alive in playoff series

Khris Middleton had 35 points and 15 rebounds as the Bucks beat the Nets 86-83 in Game Three of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Milwaukee. Brooklyn still leads the best-of-seven series two-games-to-one, however. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo says there’s things they can improve on. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday talks...
Sportsallmediany.com

Melbourne United take a two-game lead against Perth Wildcats

Melbourne United take a two-game lead against Perth Wildcats. Next >> Article (F S Videos) Bale insists Wales... Euro 2020 - Day 10 Review... Breaking News - Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open for first major... 21 June, 2021. Finland v Belgium match preview... Get Published. Want to publish your own...
MLBbettingpros.com

Red Sox look to keep winning streak alive in series opener with the Astros

The Boston Red Sox have won five straight games, and look for a sixth consecutive win in tonight’s series opener with the Houston Astros. Despite Boston’s winning streak, the Astros are -124 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. One of Boston’s wins during the five-game winning streak was the win in their series finale against Houston last week. However, Houston won three of the four games in that series. When Boston lost the first three games of that series, it tied their longest losing streak of the season. Houston’s Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.64 ERA) beat Boston for his only win of the season, holding them to one run on five hits over seven innings. Boston counters with Martin Perez (4-2, 3.09 ERA), who is 8-4 with a 2.46 ERA in 13 career starts against Houston.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA Playoff latest: Atlanta Hawks Advance, Phoenix Suns Take an Early Lead

Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals. Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the West finals against the LA Clippers. Devin Booker posted a 40-point triple-double. Two fantastic matches took place tonight. At first, we saw a massive battle in Phoenix where the Suns drew...
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

Duke Brotherhood Playoff Watch - Seth Curry Is Out, Luke Kennard Plays On

In Sunday’s Duke Brotherhood playoff action, Atlanta took Philly 103-96 and Phoenix knocked off the LA Clippers 120-114. Seth Curry shot 3-5 from three point range and hit 6-10 overall to finish with 16 in Philly’s loss. Cam Reddish is still not back for Atlanta but could conceivably be in the Hawks-Bucks series or possibly the Finals if the Hawks get there.
BasketballPounding The Rock

Bam Adebayo commits to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has committed to play for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics this Summer, per a report from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Adebayo joins Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant as the latest high-end talent to commit to the United States for the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games.
SportsESPN

Melbourne United edge towards NBL title with 2-0 lead

Hot favourites Melbourne United have moved closer to the NBL title after a hard-fought 83-74 victory over an injury-ravaged Perth Wildcats in game two of the grand final series at RAC Arena. The minor premiers gained a stranglehold having drawn first blood on Friday with a thrilling 73-70 win, which...