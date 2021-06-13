Phoenix down United, keep NBL semi series alive

The Boston Red Sox have won five straight games, and look for a sixth consecutive win in tonight’s series opener with the Houston Astros. Despite Boston’s winning streak, the Astros are -124 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. One of Boston’s wins during the five-game winning streak was the win in their series finale against Houston last week. However, Houston won three of the four games in that series. When Boston lost the first three games of that series, it tied their longest losing streak of the season. Houston’s Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.64 ERA) beat Boston for his only win of the season, holding them to one run on five hits over seven innings. Boston counters with Martin Perez (4-2, 3.09 ERA), who is 8-4 with a 2.46 ERA in 13 career starts against Houston.