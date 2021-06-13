Cancel
MLB

Seattle visits Cleveland, aims to build on Kikuchi’s strong showing

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Seattle Mariners (31-35, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (34-27, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-2, 4.99 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (7-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -241, Mariners +201; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Indians are 16-12 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .225 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with an average of .280.

The Mariners are 14-21 on the road. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .283 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the team with an OBP of .341.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-4. James Karinchak earned his third victory and Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Paul Sewald took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 30 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 65 hits and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .280 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

