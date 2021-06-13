The Actors Theater is reopening!

The Actors Theater of Orcas Island announces auditions for the play “Savannah Sipping Society.” There will be seven performances beginning on Sept. 3 and ending Sept. 19. Rehearsals will begin in early July. “Savannah Sipping Society” is a heartfelt comedy about four women who help each other through tough times in their lives by getting outside their comfort zone, often with hilarious results. There are four roles for women to play characters in their 40s through their 60s. There is a copy of the script at the Orcas Library counter. Auditions will be held at the Grange Sunday, June 27, beginning at 1 p.m., and Monday, June 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Auditions will be held one at a time, so call or text Doug Bechtel at 360-317-5601 for your audition time. At this time they are casting only those with “completed vaccinations.”