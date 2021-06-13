Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Bristol student receives LGFCU scholarship

By Contributed Photo
heraldcourier.com
 10 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rachel Locke and Kelly Locke of Bristol, Virginia, will receive a $5K scholarship award from Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU). Rachel Locke will use the scholarship to study at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia. Kelly Locke will attend Elon University in Elon, North Carolina. In all, 25 deserving high school seniors and post-secondary students received the one-year award to apply toward their education at the colleges, universities and trade schools of their choice.

