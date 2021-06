In today’s highly competitive job market, the more experience and education you have, the better. However, if you are an engineer and are wondering if further education is the right choice, there are a few things to consider. Below you will find both the costs and benefits of earning a master’s degree in engineering. As with any other major decision, it is advisable to weigh the strengths and weaknesses. And when it comes to getting a master’s degree in engineering, I want to know that I’m making the right decision because it takes a lot of time, not to mention the time invested in getting this higher education level. I think.