An Intelligent Moron

In one of my previous letters, I mentioned that tolerance does not equal acceptance. I would also submit itelligence does not always equal wisdom. As our elected and appointed officials continue to make policy regarding the pandemic and an attempt to get past it, they continue to make horrible and unwise decisions. Let me give you an example of what I mean. People are debating about how many trillions of dollars to spend on “infrastructure” and the state is sending billions to the schools, counties, cities, etc. On the surface it seems great, but if the money does not reach the people who need the help, the problem will only get worse.