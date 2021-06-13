Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

TheLimeHit

By 2079036
planetminecraft.com
 9 days ago

Hello there! My name is Herman, I am 17 and I live in Moscow. My birthday is August the 2nd. I play minecraft since 2012. I am building the project called the United Citrus States®. I play many other games, not only minecraft. But mostly I spend my time working on the project.

www.planetminecraft.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Creative Commons#The United Citrus States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

The Sign Review

From the creators of Seven Endgame, The Sign is an interactive ghost story in which the player must use hacking software on their phone to unravel the truth. Paying homage to The Ring, anyone who watches a strange video will die in seven days. Of course, you just must watch it and now you have seven days to live unless you can figure out what’s causing the phenomena and stop it. Sounds compelling right? Unfortunately, The Sign doesn’t live up to it’s inspiration.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Metroid Dread” Was 16Y In Development

Aside from the footage from “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2,” the other big hit of the recent Nintendo E3 presentation was the reveal of 2D scroller “Metroid Dread”. Of course, fans had been hoping for news on the “Metroid Prime 4” front. That game was announced...
Small BusinessPosted by
Daily Dot

Karen drags small business in Google review after mistakenly letting her daughters spend $126 on stickers (updated)

TikToker and small business owner Austin Scott recently made a $126 sticker sale, apparently much to the dismay of the young purchasers’ mother. In a video posted Saturday, Scott said he got dragged in a Google review from the confused woman after her daughters used her card to purchase 40 stickers, which she mistakenly thought would cost around $10.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Chris Jericho Calls Fired WWE Star ‘Racist’

AEW star Chris Jericho recently responded to a fan on his Instagram account. The fan had apparently said that Jim Cornette will have a rant on Le Champion to which the former AEW World Champion had fired back. WWE Smackdown Star ‘Gone’ After Hell in a Cell?. A fan calls...
Middle EastPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Eerie 'Well From Hell' in Yemen Leaves Officials Scratching Their Heads

A curious and rather eerie chasm, dubbed the 'Well from Hell,' continues to baffle authorities in Yemen despite being in existence for centuries. The peculiar pit, which is located in the country's Al-Mahra near the border with Oman, reportedly measures nearly 98 feet in diameter, however its depth is actually a mystery. "We've never reached the bottom of this well," explained Salah Babhair, an official with Al-Mahra's geological survey and mineral resources authority, "as there's little oxygen and no ventilation." As such, experts can only guess how deep the hole might be with estimates ranging from around 300 feet up to approximately 800 feet.
Lifestylewarm1069.com

Three Hacks to Getting the Perfect Watermelon

Picking out that sweet sticky fruit can prove tricky. Last year I couldn’t pick a good one to save my life, but thanks to. Shannon Doherty, known online Tic Toc as @athomewithshannon. I will be getting the perfect watermelon. Sitting outside wearing a pink headband and a tie-dye T-shirt,. the...
Family RelationshipsHOT 97

The Game Emotionally Calls Out His Children For Ignoring Father’s Day

The Game was seemingly hurt by his children, and his family for not acknowledging Father’s Day. In a lengthy Instagram post, the L.A. rapper expressed his hurt in disappointment, after only his eldest son wished him a happy Father’s Day, and gave him a gift. The Game has 3 children, and says he takes care of a host of other folks around him.