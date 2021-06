BrewDog has apologised after former workers alleged there is a "culture of fear" at the beer firm, with "toxic attitudes" towards junior staff.In an open letter, signatories said a "significant number" of ex-employees are suffered mental illness as a result of working at the company.They claimed that the Scottish brewer was built upon a "cult of personality" around founders, James Watt and Martin Dickie.The group, which calls itself Punks With Purpose, wrote: "Being treated like a human being was sadly not always a given for those working at BrewDog."Put bluntly, the single biggest shared experience of former staff is a...