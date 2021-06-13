Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breaux Bridge, LA

This School’s Viral College Acceptance Videos Masked Lies and Abuse

By Nick Schager
Daily Beast
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the outset of Accepted, Michael Landry seems like a hero. Determined to provide young (mostly Black) students in rural Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, with the education and guidance—and thus college opportunities—that he couldn’t successfully give to his own kids, he and wife Tracey founded, in 2005, the TM Landry Prep School. An unconventional house of learning, it was a place where, through long and rigorous days and nights of study often delivered with a healthy dose of tough love and encouraging preaching, Landry sought to mold young minds, instilling in them the values of hard work, ambition, and sacrifice that would serve them well in the future. It was an attempt to create a culture of excellence and accomplishment, and the results spoke for themselves: 100 percent of TM Landry students went to college, and 32 percent of them attended Ivy League schools.

www.thedailybeast.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Felicity Huffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Casualties#Race#The Tm Landry Prep School#Operation Varsity Blues#The New York Times#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.