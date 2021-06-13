This School’s Viral College Acceptance Videos Masked Lies and Abuse

At the outset of Accepted, Michael Landry seems like a hero. Determined to provide young (mostly Black) students in rural Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, with the education and guidance—and thus college opportunities—that he couldn’t successfully give to his own kids, he and wife Tracey founded, in 2005, the TM Landry Prep School. An unconventional house of learning, it was a place where, through long and rigorous days and nights of study often delivered with a healthy dose of tough love and encouraging preaching, Landry sought to mold young minds, instilling in them the values of hard work, ambition, and sacrifice that would serve them well in the future. It was an attempt to create a culture of excellence and accomplishment, and the results spoke for themselves: 100 percent of TM Landry students went to college, and 32 percent of them attended Ivy League schools.