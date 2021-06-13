In Celebration of Women – Eugene Concert Choir

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of a woman’s right to vote, the concert features all women composers from the 12th century to present. Much of the choral music will be pre-recorded and enhanced with vibrant images on the new Hult LED screens. Appearing onstage are actress Jane VanBoskirk as Oregon Suffragist Abigail Scott Duniway and Eleanor Roosevelt, narrator Lexy Wellman, pianist Nathalie Fortin, and selected singers from Eugene Vocal Arts. Tickets are available at the Hult Box Office for limited socially-distanced seating in groups of 2 or 4 only. The performance will also be livestreamed.