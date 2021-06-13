Cancel
Oregon State

Diamond Beat: Pickles win with walk-off grand slam

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdRic_0aSqEjjQ00 June 7-13: Results from Mariners, Hops (and Canadians), Pickles, Oregon and Oregon State baseball and more.

To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Pro baseball

Mariners 6, Indians 2 — Jake Fraley continued his hot hitting with a two-run homer, and Kyle Seager also homered — both off Shane Bieber. Seager had three hits. Logan Gilbert allowed four hits and one run while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings.

Seattle (32-35), which went 4-6 on its road trip, returns to T-Mobile Park to play Minnesota, Monday-Wednesday, Tampa Bay, June 17-20, and Colorado, June 22-23.

Hops 5, Dust Devils 3 — Hillsboro (15-18) closed out its series at Ron Tonkin Field with Tri-City with a win. Buddy Kennedy had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Hillsboro won three of five games in the series (one has been postponed). The Hops play at Eugene, Tuesday-Sunday.

Canadians — Vancouver (20-15) was playing its final game at Spokane.

The Canadians play a six-game series against Everett at Ron Tonkin Field, Tuesday-Sunday.

Pickles

Portland is scheduled to play a three-game West Coast League series at Bellingham, Friday, through Sunday, followed by a home series against Corvallis, June 22-24.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Pro baseball

Indians 5, Mariners 4 — Cleveland scored five runs in the final three innings of play, capped by a run on a throwing error in the bottom of the 10th inning for the win over Seattle. The Indians go for the sweep Sunday.

Cleveland scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, which included Rene Rivera's two-run double, to tie the game 4-4.

Jake Fraley and Dylan Moore homered for Seattle. Cesar Hernandez homered for Cleveland.

Hops — Hillsboro's game with Tri-City at Ron Tonkin Field was suspended after four innings (rain). It'll be completed Sunday.

Indians 5, Canadians 2 — Spokane beat Vancouver on its home field, as Isaac Collins and Willie MacIver homered.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Pro baseball

Indians 7, Mariners 0 — Aaron Civale allowed one hit and struck out 11 in eight innings as Cleveland beat visiting Seattle. Bobby Bradley had two hits and three RBIs for the Indians.

Dust Devils 4, Hops 2 —At Ron Tonkin Field, Tri-City pitching, including starter Ryan Smith, held Hillsboro to five hits; Smith gave up two hits and struck out nine in six innings. Hillsboro starter Slade Cecconi allowed two hits in six innings.

Canadians 9, Indians 4 — Cameron Eden hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as Vancouver won at Spokane.

Pickles

Portland 8, Wild Bills 7 — Eamonn Lance hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Pickles beat the Wild Wild West League's Willamette team at Walker Stadium.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Pro baseball

Tigers 8, Mariners 3 — Detroit hit three home runs, by Robbie Grossman, Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers, as the Tigers beat Seattle two out of three games at home. Mitch Haniger hit two homers for Seattle.

Detroit has won five of six games with Seattle.

The Mariners play a three-game series at Cleveland next.

Dust Devils 6, Hops 0 — Hillsboro had only two hits at Ron Tonkin Field, as Tri-City's Davis Daniel allowed one hit and struck out eight in seven innings.

Indians 8, Canadians 0 — Vancouver was shut out at Spokane with only two hits. Ryan Feltner (two hits, seven strikeouts, five innings) and three relievers shut down the visitors.

Madrigal

Former Oregon State player Nick Madrigal could be out for awhile. The Chicago White Sox put him on the 60-day injured list with a torn hamstring. The second baseman was hitting .305 with 61 hits in 54 games.

Pickles

Ridgefield 10, Portland 9 — The Pickles lost two out of three West Coast League games against the Raptors, including in 13 innings Thursday.

Now they play four Wild Wild West League teams at Walker Stadium: Willamette Wild Bills (Friday), Portland Gherkins (Saturday), Portland Rosebuds (Sunday), Gresham Greywolves (Tuesday, June 15).

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

Pro baseball

Hops 10, Dust Devils 2 — Hillsboro had 12 hits and three homers in the win over Tri-City at Ron Tonkin Field. Buddy Kennedy, Nick Dalesandro and Ricky Martinez went deep. Ryne Nelson allowed two hits and one run while striking out eight in five innings.

Canadians 10, Indians 2 — At Spokane, Cameron Eden had two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs and Ryan Gold had three hits and two RBIs in Vancouver's win.

Mariners 9, Tigers 6, 11 innings — At Detroit, Seattle scored five runs in the 11th inning on Jake Fraley's RBI single, Dillon Thomas' two-run single and Tom Murphy's two-run double. Kyle Seager earlier hit a three-run homer.

Pickles

Portland 5, Ridgefield 4 — The Pickles beat the host Raptors in the second game of a three-game West Coast League series.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Pro baseball

Tigers 5, Mariners 3 — Former Oregon State pitcher Matthew Boyd scattered six hits in six innings for the win, and Eric Haase hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the first of three games against visiting Seattle. J.P. Crawford had three hits for the Mariners.

Hops 7, Dust Devils 4 — Returning to Ron Tonkin Field for a series, Hillsboro beat Tri-City as Buddy Kennedy had three hits and six RBIs, four coming on a grand slam homer.

Canadians 8, Indians 6 — At Spokane, Vancouver won thanks to Luis De Los Santos, who had three hits, including a three-run homer, and four RBIs.

Pickles

Ridgefield 6, Portland 3 — The Pickles had only two hits in the West Coast League loss in Southwest Washington.

MONDAY, JUNE 7

College baseball

NCAA regionals

LSU 9, Oregon 8 — The Tigers won their fourth consecutive loser-out game to capture the Eugene Regional, using a three-run eighth inning to end the season for the host Ducks at PK Park.

LSU beat Oregon 4-1 on Sunday to force Monday's deciding game and prevailed in a tense contest that featured five lead changes and five home runs, but was decided in a strange eighth inning.

Oregon finishes Mark Wasikowski's first full season at the helm 39-16.

LSU (38-23) advances to its 15th Super Regional and will play at SEC rival Tennessee in the best-of-3 series. The Tigers are in the Super Regional for the fifth time in six years and for the ninth time under coach Paul Mainieri, who will retire at the end of the season, his 39th as a head coach in college baseball (including at Air Force and Notre Dame).

The Ducks led 5-2 after batting in the top of the fourth inning. The Tigers scored two in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the sixth to lead 6-5. Oregon regained the lead on a two-run Kenyon Yovan home run in the top of the seventh.

But the Tigers' eighth inning against Ducks closer Kolby Somers decided the game.

A lead-off walk to Gavin Dugas started the inning, then Cade Doughty doubled. Beloso hit a grounder to first base that Gabe Matthews fielded and threw home, with Dugas barely beating the tag from Oregon catcher Sam Olsson to tie the score. The go-ahead run scored on a balk when Somers tried to throw to first base with the Ducks' infielders crashing like they expected a squeeze bunt. Freshman Jordan Thompson then singled to center field to make it 9-7 Tigers.

Oregon made it interesting in the top of the ninth against LSU ace Landon Marceau. Aaron Zavala and Gabe Matthews hit one-out singles and Zavala scored on a Josh Kasevich grounder to third. And infield single by pinch-hitter Tristan Hanoian moved the tying run to third, but Sam Novitske's liner to right was caught for the final out.

Trevor Smith, Zavala, Mathews and Olsson — catching for the injurd Jack Scanlon — each had two hits for the Ducks. Zavala hit a two-run homer to put Oregon ahead in the third inning.

LSUs Dugas — named MVP of the regional — homered twice, a two-run shot in the first and a solo shot in the fourth.

LSU used six pitchers — four of them Freshmen — before turning to ace starter Marceaux with two outs in the seventh inning.

By contrast, Oregon used only three pitchers. Second-year freshman Andrew Mosiello made his first start and allowed four runs over four innings. True freshman Isaac Ayon threw the fifth and sixth, allowing two runs and striking out three. Somers, the Ducks usual closer and a fourth-year junior out of Century High, faced four batters in the seventh and struck out two before running into trouble in the eighth.

The Ducks outhit the Tigers 14-10, but left eight runners on base.

Dallas Baptist 8, Beavers 5 — In the Fort Worth Regional finale, Oregon State led the Patriots 5-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when pitchers started walking hitters and Dallas Baptist hit home runs.

Ryan Wrobleski hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, three walks (by Nathan Burns) preceded Andrew Benefield's grand slam homer in the seventh inning (a first-pitch homer off reliever Joey Mundt) and River Town added a two-run shot in the eighth.

"I got the pitch I was looking for and didn't miss it," Benefield said on ESPN of jumping on Mundt's first pitch.

Zane Russell allowed two hits and one run (on a wild pitch) in 4 1/3 innings for the Patriots to help hold down Oregon State.

The Beavers scored two runs on wild pitches, one on a sacrifice fly, one on a bases-loaded walk and one on Matthew Gretler's single.

The Beavers, who had beaten DBU on a walk-off homer by Garret Forrester on Sunday, finished 37-24. Dallas Baptist (40-16), which was playing without its No. 3 and 4 hitters, heads to Super Regionals.

