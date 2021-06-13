Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Rangers snap 16-game road losing streak, rout Dodgers 12-1

By admin
foxsportstexarkana.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonah Heim and Nate Lowe had two-run homers among their three hits apiece, Kolby Allard pitched five scoreless innings of five-hit ball and the Texas Rangers emphatically snapped their 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jason Martin hit his first major league homer and Willie Calhoun had an RBI triple for the Rangers, who hadn’t won away from Arlington since May 6 in a skid that spanned six ballparks and matched the longest road losing streak in franchise history. AJ Pollock homered for the Dodgers, whose five-game winning streak ended with just their second loss in 10 games.

foxsportstexarkana.com
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Nate Lowe
Homer
Kolby Allard
Willie Calhoun
#The Longest Road#Ap#The Texas Rangers#The Los Angeles Dodgers
