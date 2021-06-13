Cancel
MLB

Berríos pitching, Polanco power carry Twins past Astros 5-2

foxsportstexarkana.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos completed seven commanding innings for Minnesota against the highest-scoring team in the majors as the Twins beat the Houston Astros 5-2. Jorge Polanco had three RBIs for the Twins. He also homered for the fifth time in 11 games. Miguel Sanó and Ben Rortvedt each drove in runs with doubles to back Berríos in his ninth consecutive start without a loss. The Astros lead MLB in batting average, runs and several other offensive measures. They managed only five hits and one walk against Berríos. Kyle Tucker and Robel García hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh, but Berríos and the Twins entered the inning with a four-run cushion.

