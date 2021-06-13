Cancel
Tennessee State

Dallas strikes out 12, Tennessee beats LSU 4-2 in opener

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chad Dallas had 12 strikeouts over six innings, Sean Hunley threw three scoreless innings of relief and Tennessee beat LSU 4-2 to open the best-of-3 Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee (49-16), the No. 3 overall seed, can clinch a berth in the College World Series with another win over the Tigers. The Vols are 4-0 against LSU (38-24) this season, including a three-game sweep of the Tigers in Knoxville in March, beating them in walk-off fashion twice. Cade Doughty opened the scoring hit a solo home run in the second inning for LSU. The game was delayed for nearly an hour after the second inning due to lightning in the area.

