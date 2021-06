Bluebird Banter manager Tom Dakers was kind enough to sit down with us for another edition of our on-again, usually off-again View From the Other Side series, and was also nice enough to tolerate my bleary-eyed and typo’d responses back to him about the White Sox. Thankfully, Tom was able to make it back to town last year after almost being pandemic-marooned in Morocco after a vacation with his wife, which, come to think of it, would not be half-bad ... well, anyway, great to have you back and safe on the continent, Tom!