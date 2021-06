The Lamborghini # 14 of Ricardo Feller and Alex Fontana has conquered the victory in Saturday’s race of the Dash Cup in Zandvoort. The Emil Frey Racing staff of drivers managed the race with authority, asserting their pole place to rating a priceless victory. With a terrific comeback, the Mercedes # 88 captained by Raffaele Marciello completed second, all after an overtake in the closing stretch of the Italian’s race at Bentley # 107. With out luck, Albert Costa has had to retire with the Lamborghini # 163 after a contact with Christopher Mies’ Audi # 66 in the second half of the race.