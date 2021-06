In America, high school graduation represents one of the few rights of passage into adulthood. The trappings of graduation—the cap and gown, the playing of Pomp and Circumstance, the moving of the tassel from right to left—link you to graduates in big cities and small towns from coast to coast. And the school colors of the cap and gown link you to graduates from your school’s past and its future. As you strike out into the world, leaving compulsory education behind you, it is important to celebrate and to choose a path of your own.