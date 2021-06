The Chicago Cubs are not a good baseball team and the Cardinals should sweep them. The Cubs currently have a 35-27 record which gives the illusion that they are a good baseball team. The Cardinals can help give them a record they’re more deserving of with this three-game weekend series. Their last series against the Cubs was an unfortunate blip, but luckily three games does not really tell you much. Except for this weekend, when the Cards sweep them.