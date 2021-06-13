Gen.G Tigers sweep, get first victories at NBA 2K

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams took care of business Tuesday when they hosted Monticello for single River Valley Conference contests. The Golden Hawk softball team scored their second win of the year, taking down the Panthers 3-2 in walk-off fashion. Pitching controlled most of the game with no score until the bottom of the fifth. Dawsyn Miller led off that frame with a walk, advanced around the diamond on a couple of ground outs before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Mid-Prairie. Monticello broke through in the top of the sixth with two runs when Keziah McQuillen came up with an RBI ground out. Down to their final three outs and trailing 2-1, Mid-Prairie came alive at the plate in the seventh. Landry Pacha led off the inning with a single. With one away and Pacha at first, Katelyn Schneider drove a triple to deep right centerfield that tied the game and left the Hawks with the winning run just 60 feet away. The next batter, Brittny Kinsinger would send the fans home happy with a suicide bunt that scored Gabbie Robertson to win it for Mid-Prairie. After the game, Golden Hawk head coach Matt Hoeppner talked about the win and his team’s character. “That was fun! Katelyn Schneider comes up after a tough night where she had a couple of errors and blasts a triple to put us in a heck of a position with one out. Brittny Kinsinger lays down the perfect bunt. Gabby Robertson comes in to run, she had stolen a couple of bases earlier in the night to get in scoring position. That was just a perfect full team win with kids that just don’t stop fighting.”