Letter: Did I read that right? They voted to break the law?
To the editor — Surely, I didn't correctly read this morning's news indicating that a majority of the Board of the Yakima Health District was not willing adopt a motion stating that its decisions would adhere to local, state, and federal law? And that three of the persons who voted against the motion are elected public officials within the city and county where I reside? Maybe I have an old-fashioned notion of the fiduciary responsibilities of those who hold public office.