How to Get signed to a Record Label

This week’s episode of Monday to Monday hosted by Mike Boyd welcomes special guest Adrian Be, entertainment director and CEO of Mexico-based record label Slowly. A man of many talents, Adrian also manages artists, using his connections and positive industry reputation to help further advance the musicians' careers signed to his label. It’s a rare sight to see a music manager who also produces his artists, and while still growing his roster, Adrian has already worked with rising Latino artists such as Abhir, Pinky06, Neithan, and more. Adrian caught up with Boyd to discuss the inner workings of producing, managing, and running your own record label while also giving more insight into the musicians he works with daily.