Get to Know the New Wave of Electronic Dance Music Through Internet Radio Stations

I know it’s unfair to Hether to say this, but I’m pretty sure you could trick people into believing this is a Tame Impala song. There’s some subtle differences, but for the most part the performance and aesthetics of this song are so closely aligned with Kevin Parker that it feels weird to not mention it. “Oidar” feels a little more peevish than what Parker usually gets up to though, particularly in how the lyrics express a dismissive and passive-aggressive vibe in a relationship dispute. The sentiment of the words is softened by the relaxed feeling of the music, which I think is part of the point. Not in terms of going for a contrasting irony, but in telling someone “right now you’re driving me crazy” and deliberately trying to soften it so it doesn’t overstate what is only a faintly negative feeling. The sound feels affectionate, and that’s not just sugaring the pill – it’s the main emotion.