Theater & Dance

Get to Know the New Wave of Electronic Dance Music Through Internet Radio Stations

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 10 days ago

The benefits of using electronic dance music internet radio are many. For one thing, you get to hear new music from your favorite artists whenever you choose. Now that is a powerful way to stay up to date on what is hip and happening around town! The other great thing about electronic dance music internet radio is that it never stops.

oneedm.com
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Brian Eno Launches Sonos Radio Station, ‘The Lighthouse,’ With Unreleased Music

Brian Eno has debuted The Lighthouse, a new station on Sonos Radio HD, with plans to share hundreds of new and unreleased tracks from throughout his 50-plus-year career. The three-part program begins with “Program 1,” in which Eno discusses the previously unreleased material and his motivations for opening his archive. The music on the broadcast will be randomly sequenced, as opposed to curated.
Theater & Danceconversationsabouther.net

Casscade Gets Creative With New ‘Dance For Me’ Visuals | Music News

North West London’s Stonebridge rapper, songwriter and visual creative Casscade has dropped his most creative project to date. Channelling influences from Kanye to Drake to Skepta, “Dance For Me” is a global looking rap/trap banger which comes equipped with a mini movie-like music video, which sees Casscade flex his creative muscles.
Musicopenthenews.com

Triptcip aims to launch electronic music careers with new creative NFT hub

The EDM world has some pretty huge powerhouses that have become household names because of their ability to create original tracks and remix existing music. From David Guetta to the late Avicii, there is no doubt that the fast-paced combination of sounds will forever keep people moving and in a good mood. With continuous advancements in technology, EDM DJs and musicians have embraced a new industry that promises to expand their reach – the world of NFTs.
Theater & Dancewiltonbulletin.com

Coldplay Dance Through a Dystopia in New 'Higher Power' Video

Coldplay have released an official music video for their recent single, “Higher Power.”. Directed by Dave Meyers, the song follows Chris Martin as he wanders around a dystopian-looking planet named Kaotica (the local alien language, “Kaotican” is featured in the video and across the “Higher Power” artwork). Despite the gloomy setting, Martin soon finds himself running through an elaborate dance routine with a group of aliens portrayed by Seoul’s Ambiguou Dance Company.
Musicthebrag.com

Noel Gallagher is getting his own pop-up radio station

Ahead of the release of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ Best Of collection, Back The Way We Came, the former Oasis rocker is getting his very own pop-up radio station. Absolute Radio is launching the station, called Absolute Radio Noel, from 10am on the 11th June until midnight on the 18th June.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Download Electronic Dance Music Album Free – Make it Free!

Have you ever wondered why artists who have albums to sell prefer that their fans download electronic dance music album for free? Well, whether you’re a huge fan of electronic dance or you’re fairly familiar with it, you should seriously think about downloading free music off the Internet. With today’s economy and with the current state of the economy practically in a poor condition, many of those who love electronic dance like to download all of their favorite music for free via peer-to Peer file sharing networks.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

How to Promote Electronic Dance Music Bands

Dark electronic music is truly an exciting genre that blends the very best of traditional classical dance with cutting edge new wave sounds. It was created in reaction to today’s growing and new style of dancing, and it certainly owes much of its popularity to the worldwide web. You can now find it everywhere on radio stations, video blogs, live performances and parties. It’s been getting a lot of attention lately, with many people from all walks of life discovering the joys of this form of electronic music. So, what is it about dark electronic dance music that makes it so appealing? And why is it so popular?
Technologymusically.com

Amazon Music gets more radio-like with new ‘DJ Mode’

One of the prevailing trends in the music streaming world is that DSPs want to replace traditional radio, and a big part of their strategy to do that is becoming more radio-like themselves. The latest example is Amazon Music, which unveiled its new ‘DJ Mode’ yesterday. The pitch is for...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

The Magic of African Electronic Dance Music

African electronic dance music is undoubtedly one of the biggest music trends in the world right now. This is largely due to the hypnotic quality of the rhythms of the kind of music. In fact, so many aficionados of the music just love it so much they could feel it to be so much. They are also able to relate to the mystical qualities of it all. It’s a whole other set of emotions than pop or ballad music. It is one that has been around since the 1980’s and is enjoying a revival at the moment.
Theater & Dancetheamericanscholar.org

Has Electronic Dance Music Lost Its Soul?

In the past 30 years, electronic dance music (or EDM) has gone from underground culture to a global phenomenon. Journalist Matthew Collin drew on the British rave scene for his earlier work—a book called Altered State. But in the 20 years since that book came out, and even in the time it took to write it, EDM and its culture have completely transformed. The tunes on the radio and the DJs who put on giant shows in places like Ibiza look—and sound—very different from the originators of the genre, like the musicians who invented acid house in 1980s Chicago. Collin traveled around the world to figure out whether the EDM of today still holds onto its liberating roots—or whether commercialization killed the music. This episode originally aired in 2019.
Los Angeles, CAoneedm.com

Why You Should Attend Electronic Dance Music Events

It is common to find many types of electronic dance music events throughout the United States. These dance gatherings usually occur in local clubs or gyms, as well as in large public parks. Although they share some common elements, there are still a number of important differences between them that one should be aware of before attending one. When attending any type of dance event, it is important to remember that you should dress in your best outfit, and that certain items will be required.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

The Best Electronic Dance Music Names From Past Years

This is the best electronic dance music of 2012. A lot has been said and seen from this year’s edition, but only the best deserve the crown. We’ve seen some of the year’s biggest and most talented DJs take their footfalls to the global web via the online world. Now it’s time to give them the main stage in the electronic dance music arena.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Production School

The single most important factor in finding an electronic dance music production school to attend is the studio it is based in. You will likely be given a spacious room to set up in your own house. This will let you create as much and as often as you like while still having no distractions around you. This also allows you to create in your own style using whatever tools you wish, as long as they have pre-programmed settings for the programs you are to use. If there are other factors you feel you should consider when choosing a school, the first is how spacious the studios are.
Theater & DanceSonic State

Making Dance Music With Strangers Voices

Mobile DJ SUAT has been entertaining crowds on the move for a while, DJing in a Kayak, in IKEA, at Madame Tussards, in a forest, on the beach and a castle. In this video he does something a little different, collecting sounds from the public - asking them to replicate classic dance music sounds to make music with.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Where Can I Find Electronic Dance Music Songs?

Electronic dance music has been one of the most heavily searched terms on Google over the past few months. This may be because this form of music is relatively new, and the genres and artists have not been widely publicized. If you were to run a simple search for electronic dance music songs, you would find that this category has received plenty of coverage. However, it does not mean that all of the sites and resources related to this style of music are bad, or that all of them are filled with poor quality, low end music.
Musicfluxblog.org

Broken Radio Station

I know it’s unfair to Hether to say this, but I’m pretty sure you could trick people into believing this is a Tame Impala song. There’s some subtle differences, but for the most part the performance and aesthetics of this song are so closely aligned with Kevin Parker that it feels weird to not mention it. “Oidar” feels a little more peevish than what Parker usually gets up to though, particularly in how the lyrics express a dismissive and passive-aggressive vibe in a relationship dispute. The sentiment of the words is softened by the relaxed feeling of the music, which I think is part of the point. Not in terms of going for a contrasting irony, but in telling someone “right now you’re driving me crazy” and deliberately trying to soften it so it doesn’t overstate what is only a faintly negative feeling. The sound feels affectionate, and that’s not just sugaring the pill – it’s the main emotion.
Theater & Dancelrmonline.com

Pinar Toprak & Brad Simonsen On Storytelling Through Music And Dance In Disney’s Us Again [Exclusive Interview]

“Us Again,” the new theatrical short from Walt Disney Animation Studios, follows one magical night in the lives of an elderly man and his young-at-heart wife who find the years fade away when they rediscover the joy of dancing and music. Director Zach Parrish, producer Brad Simonsen, award-winning choreographers/dancers Keone and Mari, and acclaimed composer Pinar Toprak (“Captain Marvel”) brought their unique talents to this musical fantasy. “Us Again” is playing exclusively in theaters with Disney Animation’s, “Raya and the Last Dragon” beginning March 5, 2021. © 2021 Disney. All Rights Reserved.