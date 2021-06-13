Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Streaming giants brace for a shakedown as life returns to normal

By James Cook
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early days of lockdown, amid the uncertainty and fear that gripped the nation, one man helped distract from the pandemic with his ludicrous antics. Joe Exotic, the gun-toting operator of a big cat park in Oklahoma, left millions of viewers gripped by his stranger-than-fiction tale in Tiger King when it came out in March last year. The show helped Netflix reach a record 182.9m monthly subscribers for the first three months of 2020, more than twice the number it had expected to gain.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M People#Shakedown#Giants#Disney World#Prime Video#Ofcom#Disney Plus#Warnermedia#Enders Analysis#Pre Covid#Discovery#Hayu#Mgm#At T#Ampere Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosBBC

Streaming TV giants face tighter UK regulation

Services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ could face tighter regulation in the UK under government proposals. Traditional broadcasters like the BBC and ITV have to comply with regulator Ofcom's code covering issues like harm, offence, accuracy and impartiality. But most streaming platforms do not. The government has announced a...
TV & VideosPocket-lint.com

Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ under review by UK government

(Pocket-lint) - The UK government is looking closely at streaming services to decide whether they need to be regulated in similar fashion to broadcast TV. It wants communications regulator Ofcom to run the rule over Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other services that operate in the country, just as it does on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and other traditional broadcasters.
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

British government plans to regulate streaming giants

London — The British government plans to regulate streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime in the same way as traditional broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV. Under plans to be published next week, media watchdog Ofcom would extend the same control over on-demand services, meaning it...
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

The best tablet deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021 include $80 off the newest iPad Air

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Amazon Prime Day 2021 expires at the end of the day today, and are still plenty of deals to be had on tech devices — especially tablets. This year's annual shopping holiday also includes many tech deals in addition to discounts on kitchen, home, beauty, and other products.
ElectronicsDecider

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Nab This 85″ Sony TV for $800 Off

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. You know what they say: Sometimes bigger really is better. And if you’re looking for a huge TV,...
ShoppingT3.com

Amazon Prime Day 2021: top Aussie discounts on Day 3 of the big sale

The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up now and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)
ElectronicsTechRadar

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is a tablet designed for people who are dedicated users of the company’s entertainment offerings, with the tablet working well as a portable media system. However, it’s not a huge upgrade from its 2018 predecessor, with only a few tweaks, so unless you think you’ll make the most of the extra storage and faster charging on offer here, you may not need this newer model.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

As The World Returns To Normal, Liquid Core® Gum Company Marks The Comeback Of Air Travel With "Live Life & FLY" Campaign

DENVER, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Core ® Gum Company (" Liquid Core ®") today announced a Live Life & FLY campaign, marking the long-awaited return of commercial air travel. The year 2020 motivated people to embrace healthier choices like taking immune support supplements, as shown by the immediate success of Life's Gum ® Wellness formula introduced earlier this year. To observe this turning point and acknowledge the societal and economic importance of air travel, Liquid Core ® is sending free FLY GUM ®- formulated to energize pilots, air crews and travelers - with every multi-pack Life's Gum® purchase from LiquidCoreGum.com. The promotion runs through Labor Day 2021, and there is no quantity limit.
ElectronicsPCGamesN

Amazon Prime Day offers up to 60% off Razer hardware

Razer wears many hats, designing some of the best – take a deep breath – gaming chairs, headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, microphones, laptops, earbuds, webcams, smartphones, and controllers we’ve ever come across. Currently, Razer offers a generous discount of up to 60% off most of its items throughout Amazon Prime Day, but you only have until the end of June 22 to snap them up before they revert to full price.
Electronicstechadvisor.com

Save up to £300 on Hisense Smart TVs in the Prime Day sale

Likely the most attractive deal thanks to its low price is the 50in A6G (pictured above) which has £70 off making it just £429, the same price as the much smaller 43in version. This is a brand new 2021 model with a 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support and Alexa...
Video Gamesdigitalspy.com

Nintendo Switch Lite prices cut for Amazon Prime Day

The Nintendo Switch Lite has seen its prices cut for Amazon Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members, and subscribers can take advantage of a £25 discount for the Grey, Yellow, and Turquoise colours (£174.99). The Blue variant, which was released last month, is also...
Electronicsdigitalspy.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are £100 off for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day continues to offer up some very exciting deals on sought-after tech, with Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now available with a huge £100 saving. Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are usually sold for £159.00 but you can scoop them up for just £59.00 from Amazon today if you're an Amazon Prime member, saving you £100.00 – that's a 63% saving.
Diseases & TreatmentsGizmodo

A Rare, Cancer-Like Parasite Is Emerging in North America

A cancer-like parasitic disease caused by certain tapeworms has squirmed its way into North America, researchers in Canada warn. Their recent review shows that cases of the still very rare disease have started to rise in the province of Alberta and elsewhere over the past few years, in both humans and animals. They also present evidence that these parasites were likely brought over by dogs from Europe and have now definitely made a new home here.
Small BusinessPosted by
Daily Dot

Karen drags small business in Google review after mistakenly letting her daughters spend $126 on stickers (updated)

TikToker and small business owner Austin Scott recently made a $126 sticker sale, apparently much to the dismay of the young purchasers’ mother. In a video posted Saturday, Scott said he got dragged in a Google review from the confused woman after her daughters used her card to purchase 40 stickers, which she mistakenly thought would cost around $10.
Shoppingfoodfirefriends.com

The Best Amazon Prime Day Grill and BBQ Deals 2021

This year, Amazons Prime day runs for a cool 48 hours, offering unbeatable prices and mega deals from now until midnight Tuesday, on a whole range of products across their entire store. This is one of the best chances you have to pick up BBQ and outdoor cooking equipment at...
Video Gamesopticflux.com

PS5 June Restock Bonanza Geared To Go On With Amazon UK Stock Drop

PS5 enthusiasts will certainly be happy to learn that there have been numerous PS5 restocks already. Also, this month’s stock bonanza appears to aim to go on with Amazon UK soon. PS5 stock has been delivered consistently and rapidly in the UK in June. PS5 orders from shops like GAME,...
ShoppingPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Amazon Prime Day 2021 starts today

Amazon has announced that their 2021 Amazon Prime Day has kicked off in the UK and it will be available in more countries later today. Whilst it is called ‘Prime Day’ the event actually lasts for two days and it will be available on the 21st and 22nd of June,
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deal: Panasonic’s TX-55HX600BZ 55in 4K TV has £240 off

Amazon Prime Day has well and truly arrived, bringing with it huge discounts on mattresses, iPhones, PS5 games, Shark vacuum cleaners and more.Across the biggest shopping event this year, we’ll be bringing you the best bargains to snap up across tech, TVs, laptops, home appliances, gaming, clothing and alcohol.Spanning two days – 21 and 22 June – Amazon has slashed the prices of millions of items exclusively for Prime members.If you’re looking to upgrade your TV and score a huge saving, Amazon Prime Day is well known for its impressive discounts on TVs, and we’ve found a Panasonic 4K LED...