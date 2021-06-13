Switch to chloramines pushed back to ‘on or about June 21’
The South Sangamon Water Commission released information regarding the upcoming switch from chlorine to chloramines last week, along with an update this week on the timing. After concerns were raised about the timeline of the original start-up date of the change of the disinfection process from free chlorine to combined chlorine, the decision was made to push the start-up date from June 15 to on or about June 21. The full release includes:www.southcountypublications.net