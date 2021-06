QUESTION: Sylvain, you have truly become a master of multi-tasking. Do you enjoy this new lifestyle?. SYLVAIN GUINTOLI: “I really do, it’s busy and it’s exciting, because I have my main role, which is MotoGP tester for Suzuki, and then this year I’ve added the World Endurance Championship (EWC) which is a really nice challenge for me because it’s back to racing full time which is really motivating for me. And then the TV thing too. The last few years I’ve done like ‘wildcards’, guest appearances as a presenter and commentator just doing little bits at some races. But recently I’ve been doing that more and more because I really enjoy doing it, and it’s really interesting to me to be seeing the job from both sides. So it’s really, really busy, but bikes are my world, so it doesn’t feel like I’m doing anything crazy or over the top; it just feels like I have lots of different caps.”