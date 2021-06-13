Aoife Mc Lysaght
One of the things I personally love most about knitting is that it has allowed me to make connections with so many women all over the world: women who are brilliant, super-talented professionals, women who are highly-specialised experts in their chosen fields…and who also happen to be mad for knitting. One such woman is Aoife Mc Lysaght, professor of Genetics at Trinity College Dublin. I get a wee thrill every time I see Aoife share a KDD project, and I’m so happy to introduce this enormously wise and truly generous scientist to you today as our next contemporary bluestocking.kddandco.com