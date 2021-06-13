Aoife Mc Lysaght

Less than five hundred people reside in Aartswoud, a tiny village situated in the northern half of The Netherlands, some sixty kilometers from the city of Amsterdam. Its horizon, interrupted only by scattered far-off buildings, occasional wiry trees, and the sleek, aluminum windmills replacing the wooden variety romanticized by the country's seventeenth century painters, hovers improbably over miles of flat, irrigated farmland. The narrow vein of Schoolstrat provides what little commercial development the town has to offer, and is home to the Hervormd Kerk, which is considered the main and only point of interest in a community so small. The long, angled nave of this church leads back to an attached tower, short in stature but imposing in design, and of the same dark red brick, though slightly more weathered and worn. It was here that Trifid, the conceptual jazz trio consisting of accordionist Rik Cornelissen, vibraphonist Vincent Houdijk, and double bassist Maciej Domaradzki, recorded the thirty minute suite which they had perfected in observatories, museums, and universities throughout the country.