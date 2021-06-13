China tells G7 leaders 'small' groups don't rule the world on final day of summit

Satellite images raise concerns over Beijing working at a breakneck pace to expand its air bases and build entirely new ones along its western flank. China's bewilderingly quick construction of airfields atop man-made islands in the South China Sea, as well as its extra-territorial claims over that body of water, have grabbed headlines for years and the issue remains one of the most significant strategic and geopolitical problems of our time. Yet another far less discussed, but similar strategic expansion is underway in the western reaches of the Chinese mainland, which has gotten much less attention, yet it isn't all that less concerning. Beijing's remarkable blitz on airfield and other military-related construction in this remote region coincides with escalating tensions with its neighbor, India.