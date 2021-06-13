Cancel
China

China tells G7 leaders 'small' groups don't rule the world on final day of summit

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina on Sunday pointedly cautioned Group of Seven leaders that the days when "small" groups of countries decided the fate of the world was long gone, hitting back at the world's richest democracies which have sought a unified position over Beijing. "The days when global decisions were dictated by a...

