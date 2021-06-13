Mason Mount: The rapid rise of Chelsea and England's midfield star, as told by Jody Morris

This feature on Mason Mount first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of FourFourTwo. Get yours here!. “He was a 14-year-old when I first saw him. When I first came in at Chelsea after I retired, I remember watching the under-15s at the time. I remember seeing this little kid wearing his own shirt. Everyone else had the actual kit - but because the kit was too big for him, he had his own. He had a no.26 on the back, like JT, he was wearing.