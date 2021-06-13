Education Meetings

Shutterstock

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some districts are holding their school board meetings electronically, while others are holding them in a combination of in person and online. For information, visit district websites.

n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.

n The La Conner School Board will meet for a special session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 14. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, June 14. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.