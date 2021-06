Gareth Southgate has revealed that he substituted Harry Kane against Scotland in their goalless draw at Euro 2020 to give England “more runs in behind”.The Three Lions captain was frustrated for large spells at Wembley Stadium by the visitors and was eventually replaced with 16 minutes remaining.And Southgate, whose side face Czech Republic in the final Group D game with the winner destined to win the group, explained his decision was motivated by trying to force a victory. “I think it was a frustrating night, we know we can play better,” Southgate told ITV Sport. “You have to give...