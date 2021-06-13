Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

REFILE-Russia's new COVID-19 cases rise to highest since Feb. 13

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds dropped word “since” in headline)

MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday reported 14,723 new COVID-19 cases, including 7,704 in Moscow, the largest one-day national caseload since Feb. 13.

The number of new infections in Moscow was the most reported in one day since Dec. 24. The city’s mayor told residents on Saturday to stay off work this coming week to curb the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus task force said on Sunday that 357 people had died of coronavirus-related causes nationwide, taking the death toll to 126,430.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate toll and has said that Russia recorded about 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and April 2021.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Covid 19#Moscow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

UK Has Highest Daily Covid-19 Cases Since February With Rapid Spread of Delta Variant

The UK has recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since late February, suggesting the Delta variant is spreading widely across the country. Government figures Wednesday showed that the U.K. recorded 7,540 new infections, the biggest daily increase since Feb. 26. Cases have been rising over the past few weeks as a result of the Delta variant first identified in India. The concern is the increase will pressure the health system once again. Another 123 people entered the hospital with symptoms related to coronavirus, taking the total to 1,024. The number of people dying after testing positive for COVID-19 rose by six to 127,860 confirmed deaths.
UEFAcaspiannews.com

Euro 2020 Host City in Russia Tightens Restrictions After Covid-19 Cases Rise

Safety measures have also targeted Euro 2020 fan zones, areas where fans can come and watch the game together on a large screen. St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city and a co-host of the ongoing Euro 2020 football (soccer) championship, will reinstate social restrictions to battle a new spike in Covid-19 cases, local authorities said on Sunday.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 14,185 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,805 in Moscow, close to the highest nationwide tally for months. The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 379 coronavirus-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 127,180. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate tally and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of April.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia reports 9,868 COVID-19 infections, highest since Feb. 22

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Sunday 9,868 COVID-19 daily infections, the highest since Feb. 22, the COVID-19 task force said. Total infections are 1,911,358. The Southeast Asian country also reported 149 COVID-19 fatalities, taking the total to 52,879. (Reporting by Tabita Diela and Stanley Widianto; Editing by...
Worldmywestnipissingnow.com

Ontario reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since September on Monday

Ontario is reporting 270 new cases Monday. The province is also reporting another three deaths with the death toll now at 9,022. Test positivity is 2.5 percent. Over the last day, 486 people have recovered with the recovery rate at 97.7-percent. In the last 24-hours, almost 14,000 were done.
Public HealthWNMT AM 650

Moscow to impose tough new restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow’s mayor said on Tuesday residents would only be allowed to visit cafes and restaurants in the city if they could show they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, recently tested negative or had the coronavirus in the last half year. The new restrictions, which were announced on...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, 1,167 deaths

BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - India reported on Tuesday 42,640 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.98 million, while total fatalities are at 389,302, the data showed. India’s coronavirus-related deaths rose by 1,167 overnight. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK records 11,625 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain reported on Tuesday 11,625 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed. That compared to 10,633 cases and 5 deaths reported a day earlier. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,016 - RKI

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,016 to 3,723,798, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 51 to 90,523, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Himani...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand reports new daily record of 51 COVID-19 deaths

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Wednesday a new daily record of 51 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing total deaths to 1,744 since the pandemic started last year. The country, grappling with its third and most deadly outbreak, also reported 3,174 new infections, bringing total confirmed cases to 228,539. More than 85% of new cases and deaths came after April this year. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Homelessthepeterboroughexaminer.com

8 new COVID-19 cases in Peterborough, active cases rise to 34

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday by Peterborough Public Health while five were resolved, resulting in 34 active cases, up from 31 on Monday. There were no new deaths or outbreaks, but the health unit did report a new hospitalized case. Peterborough Regional Health Centre had one admitted patient...
Public Healththevibes.com

Indonesia logs 13,737 Covid-19 cases, highest daily count since Jan 30

JAKARTA – Indonesia yesterday recorded 13,737 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, marking its highest number of daily cases since January 30 and bringing the total tally to 1,989,909, reported Xinhua News Agency. The Health Ministry said 371 fresh fatalities were registered, bringing the death toll to 54,662.