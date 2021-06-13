Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Unsolved: India and China are Reliving Their 1962 War Today

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 9 days ago

Robert Farley

India, China, Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fU7dJ_0aSq9OFB00

China may also have wanted to establish itself as the preeminent power in the region by giving India a bloody nose.

Unsolved: India and China are Reliving Their 1962 War Today

Here's What You Need to Remember: In an important sense, the issues now surrounding the confrontation on the Doklam Plateau are essentially the same as those that the two countries left unresolved in 1962. The balance of power may have changed, however, as has the geopolitical situation.

In 1962, the world’s two most populous countries went to war against one another in a pair of remote, mountainous border regions. In less than a month, China dealt India a devastating defeat, driving Indian forces back on all fronts. Along with breaking hopes of political solidarity in the developing world, the war helped structure the politics of East and Southeast Asia for generations. Even today, as Indian and Chinese forces square off on the Doklam Plateau, the legacy of the 1962 resonates in both countries.

Who Fought?

While both the Chinese and Indian governments were relatively new (the People’s Republic of China was declared in Beijing in 1949, two years after the India won its independence), the armed forces that would fight the war could not have been more different.

More from The National Interest How India Can Throw China Back Across the Line of Actual Control If a Sino-Indian War Goes Nuclear, Asia Will Never Be the Same Can India's Navy Counter China in the Indian Ocean?

The Indian Army developed firmly in light of India’s imperial heritage. Large Indian formations had fought in several theaters of World War II, including North Africa and Burma. These forces would, in many ways, form the core of the new Indian military. The post-independence Indian armed forces were structured along lines broadly similar to that of India’s colonial antecedent, the United Kingdom, and in the early years operated mostly with Western equipment. This incarnation of the Indian Army saw its first action in the 1947, in the first Kashmir War, fighting against its erstwhile associates in the Pakistani Army.

The Chinese experience could not have been more different. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) emerged as the military arm of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a revolutionary organization with both urban and rural roots. The PLA experienced nearly twenty years of uninterrupted major combat operations after its creation, fighting bitter conflicts against the Nationalist armies of Chiang Kai-shek, then against the Imperial Japanese Army, and finally against the American-led UN coalition in Korea.

The war did not involve air or naval forces from either India or China. This worked in China’s favor; the Indian Navy was considerably superior to the People’s Liberation Army Navy at the time, and the Indian Air Force (equipped mostly with British and French fighters) had an advantage in modern equipment. Moreover, the PLA did not develop a competence in combined air-ground operations for another generation. However, poor coordination on the Indian part, combined with the forbidding terrain, prevented the extensive use of combat aircraft. A disinterest in escalation meant that the navy would play no role in the conflict.

Why It Was Fought

The immediate cause of the war was a territorial dispute between India and China along two sections of the border. The colonial-era demarcations between China and Tibet had left the disposition of certain sectors unclear, a development that would recur not only in modern Chinese history, but across the developing world, as newly independent countries began to flex their muscles. Numerous incidents occurred in the years before the war, usually resulting in light casualties on either side.

India deployed forces forward into territory claimed by China, and largely ignored both Chinese warnings about this deployment, and the massive Chinese troop buildup along the border. The causes of India’s poor preparation were a combination of political indifference and poor intelligence collection; the Indian government did not expect an attack (and was generally more focused on Pakistan), and the Indian Army and Air Force had little in the way of reconnaissance assets to detect and analyze the Chinese buildup. Most Indian units became aware of their Chinese counterparts only after coming under fire (sometimes from behind their own positions).

A related issue was China’s long-term concern over Indian subversion in Tibet. The Indian government maintained good relations with Tibetan exiles, and had provided a safe space for Tibetan insurgents. Some evidence suggests that Nehru expected to retain a degree of influence over political developments in Tibet, which was obviously a problem for China.

China may also have wanted to establish itself as the preeminent power in the region by giving India a bloody nose. The Cuban Missile Crisis provided a convenient (and completely unexpected) distraction, as both superpowers were more worried about each other than what the Chinese and Indians were doing at the moment. Finally, China also faced domestic discontent associated with the disastrous failure of the Great Leap Forward. Mao Zedong lost some control over domestic policy, but retained substantial control over foreign and military policy; a quick victory increased his prestige and power within the CCP.

How It Was Fought

On October 20, PLA forces launched coordinated offensives in both the eastern and western disputed territories. The Chinese offensives were coordinated but widely separated; the eastern theater was along the Namka Chu River (near Bhutan), and the western theater at Aksai Chin (near Kashmir). The locations were forbidding. The entirety of the war was fought in rugged terrain, at elevations exceeding ten thousand feet. This complicated logistics on both sides, and prevented the deployment of heavy equipment or quick reinforcements. This favored the Chinese, who had prepared their offensive carefully, and who had considerable experience with light-infantry operations.

Chinese forces quickly overwhelmed Indian forward positions in both areas. By October 24, Chinese infantry (with light artillery support) had cleared both disputed areas, driving Indian forces from the region. Chinese numerical advantages were substantial; in both theaters combined, and including reserves, the PLA had almost a seven-to-one advantage over the Indians. A lull in the fighting, along with some attempt at negotiations, ensued for the next two weeks. In mid-November the fighting began again, and again the PLA won significant tactical victories.

The fighting ended with a unilateral Chinese ceasefire on November 19. The PLA withdrew from the Indian territory that it had captured during the fighting, returning to positions that it had always maintained belonged to China. Many Indians, panicked by the defeat of forward elements in the mountains, expected a larger Chinese invasion. However, the PLA lacked the logistical capabilities necessary to sustain a large scale advance, which would have required a considerably greater degree of mechanization. Moreover, Beijing had no apparent interest in administering a significant portion of Indian territory.

What It Meant for the Future

In the short run, the war was undoubtedly a triumph for China, which had shown not only its strength, but also a degree of forbearance. The victory confirmed Chinese control of Tibet, and created the foundation for a strong relationship between Pakistan and China (the latter closely monitored Indian military performance during the conflict). On the Indian side, the shocking defeat severely damaged the government of Jawaharlal Nehru, and may also have worsened his health; Nehru died less than two years after the war’s conclusion. But the war also sparked a serious interest in military modernization in India, which helped lead to a strong relationship with the Soviet Union. Within a decade, the USSR would become a primary arms supplier for India. And the Indian military was undoubtedly better prepared during the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan.

The war did not settle the fundamental issues that divided India and China, as Delhi has never agreed to the basic justice of Beijing’s position. However, it did demonstrate Chinese power and military effectiveness, which essentially closed the question of the militarized border for more than a generation. Both sides struggled with more important issues in the aftermath of the war. Within four years, Mao Zedong would embroil China in the Cultural Revolution, radically reducing the military readiness of the PLA. Relations between China and the USSR deteriorated, nearly to the point of war in 1969. India, as noted, became further embroiled in its long conflict with Pakistan, a situation that has not yet been resolved.

In an important sense, the issues now surrounding the confrontation on the Doklam Plateau are essentially the same as those that the two countries left unresolved in 1962. The balance of power may have changed, however, as has the geopolitical situation. Hopefully good sense will prevail, and Beijing and Delhi will avoid a repeat of the events of October 1962.

Robert Farley , a frequent contributor to TNI, is author of The Battleship Book . He serves as a Senior Lecturer at the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce at the University of Kentucky. His work includes military doctrine, national security, and maritime affairs. He blogs at Lawyers, Guns and Money and Information Dissemination and The Diplomat . This article first appeared several years ago.

Image: Reuters.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiang Kai Shek
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Jawaharlal Nehru
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#East China#Casualties#Chinese#The National Interest#Sino Indian#Navy Counter China#The Indian Army#The Pakistani Army#Pla#Ccp#Nationalist#American#Un#The Indian Navy#The Indian Air Force#British#French#Tibetan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
News Break
World War II
Related
Indiasouthasiamonitor.org

Is China 'active' again in India's Northeast? | SAM CONVERSATION

Mr. Gopal Krishna Pillai, IAS (Retd), former Home Secretary, Deputy Secretary Defence Ministry and Joint Secretary North East. Lt Gen Arun Kumar Sahni (Retd), former GOC-in-C, South-Western Command and earlier, GOC of a Corps headquartered at Dimapur. Dr Alex Waterman, Visiting Fellow at MP-IDSA, New Delhi and currently Research Fellow...
Travelphoenixherald.com

India asks China to permit Indians to resume travel

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): India has asked China to consider issuing visas and permit travel to China for Indians, who have adhered to the guidelines laid by Chinese embassy, especially those who have jobs or studying in the neighbouring country. Last month after China set a precondition for...
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

Cold war or uneasy peace: does defining US-China competition matter?

In July 1971, US national security adviser Henry Kissinger embarked on a secret mission to China, then America’s sworn enemy. This 48-hour ice-breaking trip paved the way for Richard Nixon’s historic handshake with Chairman Mao a year later. Nixon’s visit altered the strategic geometry of the cold war and influenced Washington’s subsequent movement towards détente with Moscow.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cyber attacks on India mostly from Pakistan, China: Government | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

NEW DELHI: Cyber criminals from countries like Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and the US are mostly involved in hacking and launching attacks on computer networks of Indian organisations, Parliament was informed today. Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said attackers are compromising computer systems in different parts of...
Economyaithority.com

Trade War and Shortages Fuel China’s Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency

Targeted Investments and Incentives Show Progress in Higher Demand Mature Process Nodes. According to Strategy Analytics, sanctions and the semiconductor shortage have accelerated investment by China’s government in semiconductors, and the country has a good chance of attaining semiconductor self-sufficiency quickly, as detailed in the report China Well Positioned to Attain Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency.
Chinabitchute.com

We Are In A Covert War With China

It has become one of those annoying reminders of impending doom that we all choose to ignore. But like any disease it is always best to catch it early while the symptoms grow.
Indianationalcybersecuritynews.today

India, Pakistan repeat war of words over ‘cross-border terrorism’ | India News | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

Pakistan rejects statements by India’s foreign minister as New Delhi marked anniversary of the 2001 parliament attack on Sunday. In a statement issued late on Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry termed the remarks by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as “baseless allegations”. “Pakistan categorically rejects terrorism-related insinuations by the Indian External...
Indiathekashmirimages.com

India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: China, Pakistan and India have 350, 165 and 156 nuclear warheads respectively as of January this year and the three countries appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals, a study by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has said.
IndiaBirmingham Star

India hopes South China Sea code of conduct negotiations wi

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo Pacific, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, adding that New Delhi supports freedom of navigation, overflight, and unimpeded commerce in the international waterways including the South China Sea. During the virtual...
Foreign Policymasspeaceaction.org

No Cold War with China

Following is the statement of purpose for the No Cold War group initiated by Massachusetts Peace Action. The statement was approved in October 2020. Increasing tensions between the United States, China, and Russia threaten to drag the entire planet into a new Cold War. The Cold War that dominated international relations during the second half of the 20th century almost destroyed human civilization as we know it. It ended millions of human lives and easily could have ended billions. It was only through astonishing effort and luck that total war between great powers and an exchange of nuclear weapons was avoided. To risk everything again in a second Cold War is unacceptable.
Chinawarisboring.com

China accuses NATO of Cold War mentality in wake of summit

Beijing — China accused the member states of NATO of having a “Cold War” mentality, a day after the Western defence alliance agreed that China poses a so-called systemic challenge. NATO’s mindset “represents a continuation of the Cold War mentality and bloc politics,” the Chinese mission to the EU said...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Mandatory gold hallmarking in India from today

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The mandatory gold hallmarking will be implemented from Wednesday in a phased manner, to begin initially with 256 districts, said the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. "Continuing our government's endeavour for better protection and satisfaction of customers, mandatory hallmarking in...
IndiaBirmingham Star

'Rise of China places India in central role'

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The rise of China has placed India in a central role at the geopolitical stage, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday, adding that New Delhi had to confront a specific strategic challenge posed by the country's largest neighbour. Foreign Secretary made these...
IndiaCouncil on Foreign Relations

CFR to Welcome New Fellows on China, India, and Defense Policy

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) will welcome three new fellows to the David Rockefeller Studies Program: Ian Johnson, Manjari Chatterjee Miller, and Lauren Kahn. Ian Johnson will become the Stephen A. Schwarzman senior fellow for China studies on July 1. At CFR, Johnson will research and write on U.S.-Chinese relations and on political, economic, social, and cultural developments in China. Until mid-June, he was visiting senior fellow at the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore. A writer and researcher whose work appears regularly in the New York Times and the New York Review of Books, Johnson was awarded the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for his coverage of China for the Wall Street Journal. In 2017, Stanford University recognized him with its Shorenstein Journalism Award for his body of work covering Asia. Johnson is the author of three books: The Souls of China: The Return of Religion After Mao, Wild Grass: Three Stories of Change in Modern China, and A Mosque in Munich: Nazis, the CIA, and the Rise of the Muslim Brotherhood in the West. He obtained his BA at the University of Florida, his MA at the Free University of Berlin, and was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.