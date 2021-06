The USA Women's National Team opened up play at the FINA World League Super Final with a 16-9 win over Greece on Monday. Current photo via Catharyn Hayne. Athens, Greece – June 14 – The USA Women’s National Team opened up play at the FINA World League Super Final with a 16-9 win over Greece earlier today. Maddie Musselman scored three goals and was named player of the match while Stephania Haralabidis and Rachel Fattal added three scores each to bolster the offense. Ashleigh Johnson went the distance in net turning aside 11 shots. Team USA returns to play tomorrow against Kazakhstan at 11:30am et/8:30am pt. Follow live stats by clicking here, live streaming will be available for viewers in the United States starting on Friday, via FloSports.