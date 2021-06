LOS ANGELES — Like a binge drinker, the Dodgers had a lot of fun Friday night. But they might wake up in the morning with something missing. The Dodgers tied a season-high with five home runs – three in a six-run first inning – and scored multiple runs in four of the first five innings as they pounded a woeful Texas Rangers team, 12-1, extending their winning streak during this brief tour of last-place teams to four games.