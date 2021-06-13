A Guide to Blake Lively's Family — Her Father Ernie Lively Passed Away at 74

Blake Lively is not the only entertainer in her family. Actor Ernie Lively, who passed away in early June, was the proud father of five very talented children.

Born in January 1947, Ernie Lively’s steady rise in the entertainment industry began in the mid-70s with roles in “The Waltons,” “McCloud,” and “Dukes of Hazzard.”

He’s probably best known for his outstanding performances in “Passenger 57” opposite Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hooks, and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” films, where he worked with his daughter, Blake Lively.

ERNIE LIVELY’S HEALTH ISSUES

The actor’s Hollywood career was quite successful. Unfortunately, he dealt with some heart issues during the last couple of decades, especially after having a massive heart attack in 2003.

In February 2013, Ernie got an angiogram done, but a complication left him with a severed aorta. Luckily, Dr. Amit Patel from the University of Utah School of Medicine saved his life.

Later that year, the late actor made history as the first person in the world to undergo an innovative heart procedure called retrograde gene therapy.

Dr. Patel conducted the minimally invasive surgery in which stems cells are injected into the heart. The ground-breaking procedure was developed to repair damaged arteries and muscles.

OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE FUTURE

Following the surgery, Ernie revealed in a statement that he had not felt that good in years. He was also excited about “living” the rest of his life instead of just sitting around. The late actor added:

"I have three rambunctious grandchildren in Utah and three more in California who are a lot of fun and keep me busy. And I think I'll have more.”

On June 3, 2021, almost eight years after the surgery, Ernie Lively died in Los Angeles at 74 years old. The late actor, who passed away of cardiac complications, is survived by his five children (including Blake) and nine grandchildren.

ERNIE LIVELY’S KIDS

Speaking of Blake Lively’s siblings, they are all involved in the entertainment industry. One of them is Jason Lively, the eldest in the family. He made his on-screen debut at ten years old in his dad’s “Dukes of Hazzard.”

However, most people probably remember him as Rusty Griswold in “National Lampoon’s European Vacation.” At the moment, Jason is raising two children with his wife Lani Lipton and is expected to appear in the horror film “In from Outside.”

Robyn Lively is Blake’s second-oldest sibling. Out of Ernie’s five children, she’s probably the most active with successful appearances in “Twin Peaks” and “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.”

In 2017, both sisters gushed over their close relationship. Blake described Robyn as her best friend and added that a sister was like “another element of you.”

As per Lori Lively, she’s an actress and acting and dialogue coach at Disney Channel and Disney ABC Television Group. She’s also appeared in “The Mentalist,” “The Defenders,” and “’Til Death.”

In Eric Lively’s case, he’s the second-youngest of the Lively siblings and has been acting since he was just two years old. His most memorable projects have been “The Butterfly Effect 2,” “American Pie,” and “The Client List.”

Ernie is also survived by his wife, Elaine. For Mother’s Day 2020, Ryan Reynolds honored his mom, wife, and mother-in-law with an Instagram post showing the three women flashing their smiles at the camera.

Reynolds has a very good relationship with Elaine as she quarantined with the Hollywood couple and their three daughters in early 2020. Ernie Lively would be proud.